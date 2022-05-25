Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Bland enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 60 in the world, and is seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Rich Bland at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bland's Statistics

Bland has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Bland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900 June 17-20 U.S. Open 50 +8 $27,327

Regional restrictions apply.