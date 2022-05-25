How to Watch Rich Bland at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rich Bland enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 60 in the world, and is seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship
How to Watch Rich Bland at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Bland's Statistics
- Bland has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Bland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
June 17-20
U.S. Open
50
+8
$27,327
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
