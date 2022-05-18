How to Watch Rich Bland at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rich Bland enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 29th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Rich Bland at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Bland's Statistics
- Bland will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bland has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Bland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
June 17-20
U.S. Open
50
+8
$27,327
How To Watch
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
