How to Watch Rich Bland at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 50th in this tournament a year ago, Rich Bland has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Rich Bland at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bland's Statistics
- Bland has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Bland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
June 17-20
U.S. Open
50
+8
$27,327
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)