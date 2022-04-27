Richard Johnson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Richard Johnson missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after a better outcome April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Johnson has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)