Richard Johnson enters play in Toronto, Canada trying for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Richard Johnson at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
