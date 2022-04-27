How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Werenski's Statistics
- Werenski has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
