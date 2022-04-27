How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Richy Werenski walks on the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Werenski's Statistics

Werenski has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345

