How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Richy Werenski missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Werenski did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
