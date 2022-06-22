How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Richy Werenski walks on the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Richy Werenski missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Course: TPC River Highlands

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Werenski has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Werenski did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308

