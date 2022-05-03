How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 5- 8, Richy Werenski will try to improve upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +1 and placed 37th at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Werenski has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Werenski missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)