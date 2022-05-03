How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Richy Werenski walks on the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 5- 8, Richy Werenski will try to improve upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +1 and placed 37th at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Werenski has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Werenski missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 21 -9 $85,020 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

