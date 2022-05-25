How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for better results.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par twice and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)