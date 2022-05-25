May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 23rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for better results.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Fowler's Statistics

Fowler has finished below par twice and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170

