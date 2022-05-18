How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 21st-place finish in Potomac, Maryland at the Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
