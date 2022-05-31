How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 57th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has made the cut in three straight events.
- Fowler has finished below par three times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Fowler has two top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last 11 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 21st.
- In his last 11 attempts at this course, he's made the cut seven times.
- In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Fowler placed 11th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
