How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at Muirfield Village GC after a 64th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the most recent tournament he played.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fowler has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- Fowler didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
