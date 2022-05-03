How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Rickie Fowler takes a tee shot from the 10th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Fowler's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Fowler has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Fowler has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Fowler last played this course in 2018, placing 12th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 55 -2 $27,600

