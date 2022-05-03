How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Quail Hollow Club.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Fowler's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Fowler has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Fowler has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Fowler last played this course in 2018, placing 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
55
-2
$27,600
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
