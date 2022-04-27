How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Ricky Barnes missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Barnes has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Barnes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+8
$0
