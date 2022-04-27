How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2020; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Ricky Barnes hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Ricky Barnes missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barnes' Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Barnes has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Barnes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -3 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +5 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.