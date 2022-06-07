Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Barnes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)