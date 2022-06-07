Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Barnes hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Barnes' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Barnes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -3 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +5 $0

