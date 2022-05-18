How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rikuya Hoshino didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the PGA Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 66 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hoshino's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoshino has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoshino has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
E
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
39
+2
$40,397
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 17-20
U.S. Open
26
+3
$87,941
May 20-23
PGA Championship
MC
+15
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
