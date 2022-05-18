May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Rikuya Hoshino plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Rikuya Hoshino didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the PGA Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 66 player in golf looks for better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoshino's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoshino has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoshino has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC E $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 39 +2 $40,397 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 June 17-20 U.S. Open 26 +3 $87,941 May 20-23 PGA Championship MC +15 $0

Regional restrictions apply.