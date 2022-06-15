How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 16-19, Rikuya Hoshino will aim to build upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +3 and finished 26th at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hoshino's Statistics
- Hoshino has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hoshino has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
E
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
39
+2
$40,397
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 17-20
U.S. Open
26
+3
$87,941
