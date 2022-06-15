How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Rikuya Hoshino plays his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 16-19, Rikuya Hoshino will aim to build upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +3 and finished 26th at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Rikuya Hoshino at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Hoshino's Statistics

Hoshino has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hoshino has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC E $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 39 +2 $40,397 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 June 17-20 U.S. Open 26 +3 $87,941

