Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus will appear April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his last tournament he placed 36th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -6 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Garrigus' Statistics
- Garrigus will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Garrigus has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Garrigus has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
46
-3
$18,343
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
31
-13
$20,475
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
