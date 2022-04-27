Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus will appear April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his last tournament he placed 36th in the Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting -6 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garrigus' Statistics

Garrigus will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Garrigus has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Garrigus has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 46 -3 $18,343 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 31 -13 $20,475

Regional restrictions apply.