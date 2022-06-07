Skip to main content

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 22nd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Garrigus' Statistics

  • Garrigus has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+7

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

42

-6

$23,287

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

36

-6

$16,488

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

66

E

$7,918

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

16

-10

$119,843

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sep 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brian Harman follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy