How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 22nd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Garrigus' Statistics

Garrigus has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843

Regional restrictions apply.