How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 22nd shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Garrigus' Statistics
- Garrigus has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)