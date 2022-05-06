Skip to main content

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus is in 60th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship

Garrigus' Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

42

-6

$23,287

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

36

-6

$16,488

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

66

E

$7,918

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

16

-10

$119,843

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
