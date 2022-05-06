How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus is in 60th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Garrigus' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)