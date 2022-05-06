How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus is in 60th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Garrigus' Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843

