Robert MacIntyre will appear in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 23rd-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
MacIntyre's Statistics
- MacIntyre will try to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- MacIntyre has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- MacIntyre has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
65
-1
$13,504
August 5- 8
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
15
-8
$155,500
