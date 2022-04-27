How to Watch Robert Streb at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb is in 125th position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Streb's Statistics
- Streb has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
