How to Watch Robert Streb at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Robert Streb watches his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb is in 125th position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Streb's Statistics

Streb has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Streb has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0

