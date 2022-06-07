How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 35th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
