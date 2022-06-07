How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Robert Streb plays his shot from the bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 35th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Streb's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

