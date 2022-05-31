How to Watch Robert Streb at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Robert Streb watches his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Streb's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streb has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

In Streb's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.

Streb has made the cut three times in his last seven events at this course.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

