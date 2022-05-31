Skip to main content

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Robert Streb watches his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.

Streb's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Streb has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
  • In Streb's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.
  • Streb has made the cut three times in his last seven events at this course.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+5

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-3

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+4

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

42

-5

$27,600

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+2

$0

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
