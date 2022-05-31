How to Watch Robert Streb at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Streb has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- In Streb's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish at the course is 22nd.
- Streb has made the cut three times in his last seven events at this course.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
