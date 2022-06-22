How to Watch Robert Streb at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Robert Streb hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 53rd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Streb's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Streb played this course (2021), he placed 19th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

