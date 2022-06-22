How to Watch Robert Streb at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 53rd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Streb has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Streb played this course (2021), he placed 19th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
