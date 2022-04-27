Skip to main content

How to Watch Roberto Diaz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Roberto Diaz plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Roberto Diaz is in 96th position with a score of +1.

How to Watch Roberto Diaz at the Mexico Open

Diaz's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Diaz has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
  • Diaz has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

November 4- 7

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

45

-8

$19,342

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

