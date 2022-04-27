How to Watch Roberto Diaz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Roberto Diaz is in 96th position with a score of +1.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Diaz's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Diaz has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Diaz has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
45
-8
$19,342
