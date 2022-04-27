How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Roger Sloan hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at E, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Sloan has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.