How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Roger Sloan ended the weekend at E, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Sloan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Sloan has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
