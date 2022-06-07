Skip to main content

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Sloan's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-1

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+8

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+6

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

59

E

$17,680

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

53

-2

$20,244

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
