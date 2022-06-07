How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244

