How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Sloan's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
