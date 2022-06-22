Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Roger Sloan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0

