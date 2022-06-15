How to Watch Roger Sloan at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Canadian Open, Roger Sloan struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Sloan's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sloan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
