Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Canadian Open, Roger Sloan struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sloan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

