How to Watch Roger Sloan at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Canadian Open, Roger Sloan struggled, failing to make the cut at St. George's Golf and Country Club. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Sloan's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Sloan has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Sloan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+2

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-1

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+8

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+6

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

59

E

$17,680

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
