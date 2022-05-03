How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Roger Sloan shot +5 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sloan's Statistics
- Sloan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+6
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)