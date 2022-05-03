How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Roger Sloan hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan shot +5 and took 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Sloan's Statistics

Sloan has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Sloan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +6 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

