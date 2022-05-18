How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 16, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Rory McIlroy watches his putt on the 2nd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at -4, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 aiming for better results.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

McIlroy's Statistics

McIlroy enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.

McIlroy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 5 -4 $369,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 2 -7 $1,620,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000

