How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at -4, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 aiming for better results.
How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.
- McIlroy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
5
-4
$369,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
2
-7
$1,620,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
