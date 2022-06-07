How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2019, finishing at -22 on the par-70 course at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

McIlroy's Statistics

McIlroy has finished in the top 20 in each of his last four events.

McIlroy has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

McIlroy has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 8 -2 $436,600 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 5 -4 $369,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 2 -7 $1,620,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

