How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2019, finishing at -22 on the par-70 course at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy has finished in the top 20 in each of his last four events.
- McIlroy has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- McIlroy has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
8
-2
$436,600
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
5
-4
$369,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
2
-7
$1,620,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
