How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rory McIlroy carded an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday trying for better results.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McIlroy's Statistics

McIlroy enters this tournament with three straight top-10 placements.

McIlroy will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time McIlroy golfed this course (2021), he finished 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 8 -2 $436,600 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 5 -4 $369,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 2 -7 $1,620,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

Regional restrictions apply.