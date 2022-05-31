How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rory McIlroy carded an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday trying for better results.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy enters this tournament with three straight top-10 placements.
- McIlroy will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time McIlroy golfed this course (2021), he finished 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
8
-2
$436,600
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
5
-4
$369,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
2
-7
$1,620,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
