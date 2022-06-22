How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at -2, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.
- McIlroy will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.
- The last time McIlroy golfed this course (2020), he placed 11th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
1
-19
$1,566,000
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
8
-2
$436,600
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
5
-4
$369,000
