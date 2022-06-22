How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at -2, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

McIlroy's Statistics

McIlroy enters this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.

McIlroy will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.

McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

The last time McIlroy golfed this course (2020), he placed 11th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 1 -19 $1,566,000 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 8 -2 $436,600 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 5 -4 $369,000

