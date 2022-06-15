How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Rory McIlroy sinks a putt for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy heads into the 2022 U.S. Open after shooting -19 to win the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada in his last tournament.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

McIlroy's Statistics

McIlroy has finished in the top 20 in five straight events.

McIlroy has made the cut in five straight events.

McIlroy has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

McIlroy has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 six times.

McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 1 -19 $1,566,000 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 8 -2 $436,600 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 5 -4 $369,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 2 -7 $1,620,000

