How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy heads into the 2022 U.S. Open after shooting -19 to win the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada in his last tournament.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy has finished in the top 20 in five straight events.
- McIlroy has made the cut in five straight events.
- McIlroy has finished five rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- McIlroy has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 six times.
- McIlroy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
1
-19
$1,566,000
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
8
-2
$436,600
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
5
-4
$369,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
2
-7
$1,620,000
