How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy, the defending champion in this tournamanet after carding -7 on the par-71 course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm a year ago, looks to repeat in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
2
-7
$1,620,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
10
-10
$303,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)