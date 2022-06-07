How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Rory Sabbatini reacts after playing his shot from the 18th hole during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Rory Sabbatini seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 12th at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.

How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Sabbatini's Statistics

Sabbatini will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

