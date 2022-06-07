How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory Sabbatini seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 12th at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Sabbatini's Statistics
- Sabbatini will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Sabbatini has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
