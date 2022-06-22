How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory Sabbatini enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Sabbatini's Statistics
- Sabbatini has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Sabbatini has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Sabbatini missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
