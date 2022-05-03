How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory Sabbatini struggled, failing to make the cut at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Sabbatini's Statistics
- Sabbatini has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Sabbatini has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Sabbatini missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
33
-7
$45,715
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
70
+1
$16,968
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
