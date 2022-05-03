How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rory Sabbatini hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory Sabbatini struggled, failing to make the cut at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Rory Sabbatini at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Sabbatini's Statistics

Sabbatini has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Sabbatini has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Sabbatini missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 33 -7 $45,715 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 70 +1 $16,968 January 20-23 The American Express MC +2 $0

