How to Watch RSM Classic, Second Round

The leaderboard at the RSM Classic is filled with seasoned golfers all looking for their first win of the new PGA Tour season.

After one round at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, Sebastián Muñoz (-10) is holding a one-stroke lead, but four golfers sit just behind him at nine under par. The leaderboard is jam-packed at the top at the ninth tournament of the young PGA Tour season.

How to RSM Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Muñoz played a perfect day with no bogeys in the first round to have a clean scorecard and a one-stroke lead.

That lead was built on the back of strong putting and his short game. On the day, Munoz was tied for 45th in driving distance (306 yards) and tied for 56th in driving accuracy (78.57%), but first in scrambling (100%) and first in strokes gained (6.3).

Just behind Muñoz at -9 are Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson and Chez Reavie.

Hughes had one bogey on the day and his eagle on the 18th propelled him into a tie for second place entering today.

Stallings also knocked home an eagle while Johnson and Reavie had clean scorecards with zero bogeys on the day.

The betting favorites entering the tournament, Scottie Scheffler (-7) and Cameron Smith (-6), are in the running but have some work to do today

