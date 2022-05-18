How to Watch Russell Henley at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Russell Henley misses his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 71st in this tournament a year ago, Russell Henley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

Henley's Statistics

Henley has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000

