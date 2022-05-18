How to Watch Russell Henley at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 71st in this tournament a year ago, Russell Henley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Henley's Statistics
- Henley has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)