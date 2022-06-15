How to Watch Russell Henley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Russell Henley misses his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 60th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Henley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

