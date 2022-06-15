How to Watch Russell Henley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 60th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Henley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
