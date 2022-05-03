How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley placed 72nd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a +9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Henley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2017, Henley's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 46th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
