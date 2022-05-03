How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Russell Henley tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley placed 72nd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a +9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Henley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Henley has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Henley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

In 2017, Henley's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 46th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

