How to Watch Russell Knox at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox takes the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Knox's Statistics
- Knox has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Knox did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
