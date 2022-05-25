Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox takes the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Knox's Statistics

Knox has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Knox did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092

