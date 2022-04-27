How to Watch Russell Knox at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Russell Knox is in 110th position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Knox's Statistics
- Knox has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Knox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)