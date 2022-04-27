Skip to main content

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Russell Knox is in 110th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Mexico Open

Knox's Statistics

  • Knox has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
  • Knox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+2

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

61

E

$19,092

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

57

-3

$17,706

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

6

-8

$675,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

