How to Watch Russell Knox at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 35th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Knox's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par once, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
