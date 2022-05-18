How to Watch Russell Knox at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Russell Knox of Scotland putts on the green at the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 35th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Knox's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par once, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706

