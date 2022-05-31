How to Watch Russell Knox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox chips onto the 17th green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He finished 57th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Knox's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Knox has finished below par three times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In Knox's last eight trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 46th.

Knox has six made cuts in his last eight attempts at Muirfield Village GC.

Knox last played this course in 2021, placing 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0

