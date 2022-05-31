How to Watch Russell Knox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He finished 57th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Knox's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knox has finished below par three times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In Knox's last eight trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 46th.
- Knox has six made cuts in his last eight attempts at Muirfield Village GC.
- Knox last played this course in 2021, placing 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
