How to Watch Russell Knox at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Knox's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
35
+3
$47,925
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
