How to Watch Russell Knox at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Knox's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +13 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 35 +3 $47,925 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

