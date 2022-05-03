How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Russell Knox chips onto the 17th green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Knox looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he placed 18th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knox's Statistics

Knox has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Knox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 6 -8 $675,000

