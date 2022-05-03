How to Watch Russell Knox at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Knox looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he placed 18th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Knox's Statistics
- Knox has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Knox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
6
-8
$675,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
